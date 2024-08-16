Bareilly serial killer used to adopt same modus operandi every time | Know his complete story

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @BAREILLYPOLICE Bareilly Police arrested the accused

Police have arrested a serial killer who has been murdering women for the past year. In a press briefing, authorities revealed that the suspect would approach women who were alone and proposition them for sexual relations. When the women refused, he would kill them. The police undertook an extensive investigation to capture the suspect, reviewing over 2,100 CCTV cameras, searching through data from 150,000 mobile numbers, and even releasing a sketch, which eventually led to his arrest.

Confessed to 6 murders

The police said, during the interrogation, the psycho killer confessed to the killing of six women. They said the psycho killer used to ask women to have sex when they were alone, and if they refused, he used to kill them by strangulating them with their own saree.

Used same modus operandi

The psycho killer Kuldeep, who is in the custody of Bareilly police, is a resident of Bakarganj village in the Nawabganj police station area. According to the police, the psycho killer had been creating a sensation in Shahi and Shergarh police station areas for the last year. He used to kill women by strangulating them with their own saree, and this made the police realize that there was only one person who carried out all these nine murders in the past year.

