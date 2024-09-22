Ayodhya: Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad's son booked for assault, threat and forceful abduction

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad

Ayodhya: Ajit Prasad, the son of Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Awadhesh Prasad has been booked for assault, issuing threats, and forceful abduction. A case has been registered against him at the Kotwali Nagar police station in the Ayodhya district of Uttar Pradesh.

The charges include assault, abduction, and issuing threats, under sections 140(3), 115(2), 191(3), and 351(3) of the relevant laws. The FIR names three individuals, including Ajit Prasad, and involves 15 unidentified people. The case was filed by a person named Ravi Tiwari.

BJP on Ajit Prasad case

In relation to the case, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya took to social media, stating, "Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad, whom Akhilesh Yadav is currently supporting, has a son, Ajit Prasad, who 'kidnapped' Ravi Tiwari and 'beat him up.' Since the Samajwadi Party won a few seats, incidents of violence and hooliganism have not ceased."

Malviya further said, "There’s a saying in Uttar Pradesh—wherever the SP flag is raised, goons are present."

SP likely to field Ajit from Milkipur for Assembly bypolls

It is pertinent to mention that the Samajwadi Party is likely to field Ajit Prasad, the son of Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad, as its candidate for the Milkipur constituency in the forthcoming Assembly bypolls, said sources. Milkipur fell vacant after Awadhesh Prasad was elected to Lok Sabha from Faizabad (Ayodhya) seat.

Although the by-election dates have not yet been announced, there is speculation that the Samajwadi Party might field Ajit Prasad, son of Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad, from Milkipur and Lalji Verma's daughter from Katehari. Ticket claimants, including Devmani Kanaujia, have also approached the SP office today.

Assembly seats where byelections are going to be held are Katehari in Ambedkar Nagar, Karhal in Mainpuri, Milkipur in Ayodhya, Meerapur in Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, Majhawan in Mirzapur, Sisamau in Kanpur Nagar, Khair in Aligarh, Phulpur in Prayagraj and Kundarki in Moradabad. Out of these 10 Assembly seats which will go for polls, five were won by the Samajwadi Party, three by the BJP and one each by Rashtriya Lok Dal and Nishad Party, both are NDA alliance partners.

