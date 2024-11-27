Ayodhya's Ram Temple 'pran pratishtha' anniversary celebrations not on January 22 | Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : X Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Ram Temple 'pran pratishtha' anniversary: Almost a year ago, the 51-inch tall idol of Ram Lalla was consecrated with great pomp and grandeur in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. However, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has announced that the 'pran pratishtha' anniversary will not be celebrated on January 22, but will instead take place on January 11, 2025.

The 'pran pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's historic temple was held on January 22, 2024, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the Vedic rituals, led by a group of priests. The ceremony was attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects in the country. People from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, will also attend the ceremony.

Why 'pran pratishtha' anniversary celebrations on January 11?

The temple trust explained that in Hinduism, festivals are traditionally celebrated according to Hindu calendar. According to the Hindu calendar, the consecration ceremony took place on Paush Shukla Paksha Dwadashi, also known as Kurma Dwadashi, which is the 12th day of the full moon cycle in the Paush month. In 2025, this date according to the Hindu calendar falls on January 11. Therefore, it has been decided to observe the pran-pratishtha ceremony on January 11, 2025.

"After consultation with saints, it was resolved that, in keeping with the tradition of observing Hindu festivals and celebrations according to the Hindu calendar (Panchang), the anniversary of the Prana Pratishtha of Prabhu Shri Ramlalla Sarkar will be celebrated annually on Paush Shukla Dwadashi, also known as Kurma Dwadashi, as per the Panchang. This date will be referred to as Pratishtha Dwadashi. In 2025, it will fall on 11 January," the trust said in an X post.

Other decisions taken during meeting

Apollo Hospital, Delhi, will develop a state-of-the-art healthcare facility over an area of 3,000 square metres near the Yatri Seva Kendra within the complex.

A new facility will be built at the southern corner of the complex, comprising an auditorium with a seating capacity of 500, a guesthouse, and an office for the Trust. Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Ji Maharaj inaugurated this project by unveiling the foundation plaque.

Temporary German hangars, previously installed in the Mandir premises to shield visitors from heat and rain, will be replaced with a permanent shed, 9 metres wide and approximately 600 metres long.

Construction progress includes the following timelines: the Sapt Mandal Mandir will be completed by March, the Sheshavatar Mandir by August, and the outer parkota of the Mandir by October.

Ram Temple construction to be completed by June 2025

Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the construction committee said that the Ram temple in Ayodhya, initially scheduled for completion by June 2025, will now likely be finished by September 2025. Mishra cited a shortage of around 200 workers and the need to replace certain stones on the temple’s first floor as primary reasons for the delay.

"The complete construction is now expected by September 2025 instead of June 2025," added Mishra, chairman of the Temple Construction Committee.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width is 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

