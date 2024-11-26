Sambhal violence: CCTV footages emerge, accused seen with pistol | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CCTV footages

Two days after violence broke out during a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque, life in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh, CCTV footage of this violence has also emerged in which a rioter is seen approaching the police with a pistol and firing along with other rioters. Although the situation in most parts of the district appeared calm, the area around Shahi Jama Masjid in the city's Kot Garvi neighbourhood remained deserted.

Moradabad Commissioner Anjaneya Kumar Singh has said that efforts are being made to identify the miscreants seen in this CCTV more closely. Action may be taken against Zafar Ali soon. Apart from this, efforts are being made to identify the person who is seen firing the shot based on new CCTV footage.

Divisional Commissioner (Moradabad) Aunjaneya Kumar Singh on Tuesday said, "The situation is normal in Sambhal and most of the shops are open. Some shops are closed in the area where the violence broke out, but in that area too there is no tension as such. There is security deployment and the situation is under control, moving towards normalcy." On the legal action after violence, Singh said as police continue to gather evidence, several FIRs have been registered and more could be filed in future. He also warned action against those spreading rumours and engaged in arson.

On Sunday, a large group of people gathered near the mosque and started shouting slogans as the survey team resumed its work. They then clashed with security personnel, torched vehicles and pelted stones. According to official figures, four people have died because of the violence, which has left around two dozen others, including security personnel and administration officials, injured. Till date, 74 masked rioters have been identified, and 27 accused have been arrested. FIR has been filed against 22.