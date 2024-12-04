Ayodhya gets hot air balloon services, visitors can enjoy aerial views of majestic Ram temple

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Hot air balloon services begin in Ayodhya

After the water metro boat services, now hot air balloon services have been started in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. The hot air balloon services were inaugurated on Wednesday at Naya Ghat helipad in the holy city. The tourists by taking a ride in hot air balloon can see the grand view of Ayodhya from a height of 250 feet.

How much is the fare of a hot air balloon ride?

One who wants to take a glimpse of the city from atop will have to pay Rs 999 for a 10-minute ride.

Ayodhya Development Authority Vice President Ashwani Pandey said that the hot air balloon is an adventure activity which offers a 10-minute ride. One can enjoy awesome views of Ramlala's temple, Kanak Bhawan and Saryu River from the sky during the ride of the hot balloon ride. Four people, including a pilot, are allowed to take the ride of the hot balloon.

This unique initiative will establish Ayodhya as an exciting tourist destination and provide tourists a unique experience of the historical and spiritual beauty of Ayodhya along with panoramic views of River Saryu.

In the heart of Ayodhya, where history seamlessly intertwines with spirituality, a monumental transformation is underway, one that extends far beyond the sacred grounds of the Ram Mandir. As the majestic temple draws thousands of devotees every day, the government of India and the Uttar Pradesh government, in a visionary stride, had orchestrated a comprehensive overhaul of Ayodhya's infrastructure, propelling the ancient city into a new era of development.

