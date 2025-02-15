Akhilesh Yadav urges UP govt to extend Mahakumbh duration as millions still planning to visit Prayagraj

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Akhilesh Yadav

Looking at the influx of devotees, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday urged the Uttar Pradesh government to extend the duration of the Mahakumbh, citing the overwhelming number of devotees on the roads still hoping to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. In a video message, Yadav claimed that in previous years, the Mahakumbh and Kumbh Mela lasted for 75 days, whereas the current schedule is very short.

"Even now, many people want to go to Maha Kumbh but cannot. In such a situation, the government should extend the time limit of Maha Kumbh," Yadav said.

He further said, "I just wish, and this is what I have said, that the Kumbh Mela time should increase so that elderly people can peacefully take a holy dip at the Sangam.”

The statement comes as visuals on social media showed packed trains, congested roads and massive crowds all heading to the Maha Kumbh.

All roads earlier this week heading to the Mahakumbh witnessed massive traffic congestion stretching for kilometres. The Prayagraj Sangam railway station was closed temporarily due to the overwhelming crowd.

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday attacked the BJP government at the Centre over the alleged inconvenience faced by pilgrims who are trying to reach Prayagraj for the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela.

In a post on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister wondered whether the railway minister's promise of running 3,000 special trains was for the next Maha Kumbh in 2169.

"The people, fed up with the BJP's lies, are asking whether the railway minister of the BJP government promised to run 3,000 special trains for this Maha Kumbh or the next one 144 years later in 2169," said Yadav.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government data, more than 3.324 million devotees took a dip in the Triveni Sangam (the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati) till 9 am on Saturday.

The information department of the UP government said that as of today, nearly 501.1 million people have taken holy dips.

According to the Uttar Pradesh administration, the Mahakumbh has become the first event in the world to have more than 500 million direct participants.

This number exceeds the population of several major countries, including the United States, Russia, Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, making the Mahakumbh the largest spiritual gathering in the world.

Meanwhile, keeping in view the increasing number of devotees at the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela being held in Prayagraj, new traffic and bathing guidelines were issued, as per a release.

As per the instructions issued, devotees or people coming to take a dip from the Parade Mela area towards the Sangam would be able to take a bath at the Sangam and the other ghats built towards the parade area.

Devotees or people coming to take a dip from the Jhunsi fair area would be able to take a dip at the bathing ghats built towards Jhunsi. The same applies for the devotees coming from the Arali side--the devotees would be able to take a dip at the bathing ghats built in the Arali area.

A 'No Vehicle' zone was also implemented in the entire Mahakumbh area.

As per the release issued, only vehicles issued by the Mela Police for the devotees would be able to come to the Maha Kumbh Mela area. The other vehicle owners would park their vehicles at the designated parking spots.

Additionally, only emergency or medical services like ambulances and food and logistics vehicles would be allowed. The release appealed to all devotees coming to the Maha Kumbh to follow the rules laid down by the administration and traffic police and cooperate for easy transportation and a safe experience.

Northern Railway has also announced two special Vande Bharat trains on February 15, 16, and 17 for the devotees.