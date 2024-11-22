Lucknow: Akhilesh Yadav unveils father Mulayam Singh Yadav’s statue on his 85th birth anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @SAMAJWADIPARTY SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, his son and present party chief Akhilesh Yadav unveiled the late leader's statue in Lucknow on Friday (November 22). According to the information released, the statue of the late Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav was brought by J. Ramachandran, President of Yadav Mahasabha of Tamil Nadu, and was unveiled during a program marking his 85th birth anniversary. During the occasion SP chief Akhilesh Yadav along with senior party dignitaries were also present.





Akhilesh Yadav remembers his father

Significantly, marking the occasion of the birth anniversary, Akhilesh Yadav remembers his father. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he said, "Netaji's birth anniversary is an 'oath-day' for all of us to reiterate our resolve towards socialist values."

He stated, "The social consciousness and awareness that has come among the people today, its ground was prepared by Netaji and his dedicated people. Today it is the responsibility of all of us to provide an even more positive environment to the theoretical seeds sown by him and the ideological plants planted by him, so that the path of equality, harmony, and growth of all can be paved and the direction of development, eradicating all discrimination, can be changed from the last person of the country to the first person."

"It was Netaji who explained and taught us that the true direction of true democracy is from bottom to top. Only when the last person in the line is empowered will society and the country be empowered. This is the basic principle of'socialist positive politics'; today we all again take a pledge to follow the resolutions and principles of Netaji and fight for him," he added.



