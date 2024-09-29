Akhilesh Yadav targets BJP govt on bulldozer action in Farrukhabad, says 'height of political cruelty'

Follow us on Image Source : X/AKHILESH YADAV SP chief Akhilesh Yadav reacts to bulldozer action in Farrukhabad

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, once again slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over bulldozer action. In a post on X, Yadav targeted the government, saying today, bulldozers were run on the houses of 25 poor families who had been living there for years in the village Ukhra of the Amritpur assembly constituency.

This is the ugly face of BJP politics full of revenge, he said, adding the saffron party finds happiness in demolishing well-established homes.

Those who have not built their own homes, I do not know what they take revenge for by demolishing the homes of others, the SP chief asked.

"With every house that falls, BJP also falls even lower. For information of Amritkaal: Today, in the village Ukhra of the Amritpur assembly constituency of Farrukhabad Lok Sabha, bulldozers were run on the houses of 25 poor families who had been living there for years. So many old people, sick people, children, mothers, sisters and daughters were made homeless during the rains. This is the height of political cruelty," Yadav said.

Yogi Vs Akhilesh Yadav over bulldozer action row

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Yadav remained at loggerheads over the bulldozer action row. Yadav continued to attack the CM over the action, while Yogi kept retorting him. Recently, Yogi defended his government's "bulldozer action" as brave even as Yadav challenged him to run for elections on a "bulldozer" symbol if he was so confident about his approach.

The spar escalated after the Supreme Court, last month, had said it would lay down guidelines on the "issue" that would be enforceable across the country.

"How can anybody's house be demolished just because he is an accused? Even if he is a convict, it can't be done without following the procedure as prescribed by the law," the apex court had also observed.

