Jammu and Kashmir: Protests held in Budgam against Hezbollah chief's death, BJP, PDP engage in spar

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Protests in J-K's Budgam after Hezbollah chief was killed in Israeli strike

A protest was held in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam against the killing of Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah on Saturday. The protest rally saw the participation of hundreds of people who were chanting slogans in support of Hezbollah. Meanwhile, Nasrallah's killing has become a matter of political slugfest between the parties in Jammu and Kashmir in the election season.

BJP leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta on Sunday slammed PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti for cancelling the poll campaign as a protest against Nasrallah's killing.

Gupta lambasted Mehbooba saying that when Hindus in Bangladesh were killed, she was tight-lipped. Gupta said, "Why does Hassan Nasarullah's death pain, Mehbooba Mufti? When Hindus in Bangladesh are attacked and killed they are tight-lipped...These are crocodile tears and people understand the intent behind this..."

What did Mehbooba Mufti say?

Notably, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti, took to X and announced the cancellation of her campaign today stating that her party stands with the people of Palestine and Lebanon.

“Cancelling my campaign tomorrow in solidarity with the martyrs of Lebanon & Gaza especially Hassan Nasarullah. We stand with the people of Palestine & Lebanon in this hour of immense grief & exemplary resistance,” Mufti posted on X.

The protest rally against Nasrallah's death was also carried out in J-K's Budgam on Sunday which saw the participation of hundreds of people.

Tensions escalate in Middle East

The Middle East has been on the brink of a full-blown war as Israel and Lebanon indulged in attacks and counter-attacks in recent weeks. The conflict could take a new turn after the elimination of Nasrallah who led the militant group for more than three decades.

Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV started airing Koran verses after the announcement of Nasrallah's death. The group said Nasrallah “has joined his fellow martyrs”.

Israel's five hours of continuous strikes on Beirut Friday's attack targeting Nasrallah, by far the most powerful by Israel on the city during the conflict with Hezbollah that has played out in parallel to the Gaza war for nearly a year. The escalation has sharply increased fears the conflict could spiral out of control, potentially drawing in Iran, Hezbollah's principal backer, as well as the United States.

ALSO READ | Mehbooba Mufti cancels poll campaign for day in protest against Hezbollah chief Nasrallah's killing by Israel