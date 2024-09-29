Mehbooba Mufti cancels poll campaign for day in protest against Hezbollah chief Nasrallah's killing by Israel

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/AP PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has cancelled the election campaigning for the last leg of Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday (September 29) in solidarity with the “martyrs” of Lebanon and Gaza “especially Hassan Nasrallah”, chief of militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon, who was killed in an airstrike by Israel on Friday. Nasrallah was confirmed dead by Hezbollah confirmed his killing on Saturday after Israeli military declared that “Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world”.

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti, took to X and announced the cancellation of her campaign today stating that her party stands with the people of Palestine and Lebanon.

“Cancelling my campaign tomorrow in solidarity with the martyrs of Lebanon & Gaza especially Hassan Nasarullah. We stand with the people of Palestine & Lebanon in this hour of immense grief & exemplary resistance,” Mufti tweeted.

Calls have also been made for protests in parts of Jammu and Kashmir today against the killing of the militant.

Middle East tensions

Middle East has been on the brink of a full-blown war as Israel and Lebanon endulged in attacks and counter-attacks in the recent weeks. The conflict could take a new turn after the elimination of Nasrallah who led the militant group for more than three decades.

Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV started airing Koran verses after the announcement of Nasrallah's death. The group said Nasrallah “has joined his fellow martyrs”.

Israel's five hours of continuous strikes on Beirut Friday's attack targeting Nasrallah, by far the most powerful by Israel on the city during the conflict with Hezbollah that has played out in parallel to the Gaza war for nearly a year. The escalation has sharply increased fears the conflict could spiral out of control, potentially drawing in Iran, Hezbollah's principal backer, as well as the United States.

Thousands of people have fled the area since Friday's attack, congregating in squares, parks and sidewalks in downtown Beirut and seaside areas. Israel hopes it will not have to proceed with a ground invasion against Hezbollah in Lebanon, a senior Israeli official said on Friday after Israel attacked the group's central headquarters in Beirut.

