AIIMS doctor refuses to vacate flat in Noida high-rise despite court's order, owner forced to live on rent

An elderly man is forced to live in a rented flat in New Delhi despite owning a house in a high-rise society in Noida as the tenant, Dr Manali Agarwal who is a doctor at AIIMS Delhi, allegedly refused to vacate the residence last year despite a court’s order, as per media reports. The incident was reported to have taken place at Grand Omaxe Society in Noida 93-B. According to the owner of the flat, Malvinder Singh, he had rented his flat to the doctor in March 2021 with a three-year rent agreement as per which she could vacate the flat or the owner could ask her to do so with an advance notice of 30 days.

Singh said that in January 2022, he had served notice to Agarwal to vacate the flat, however she did not do so after 30 days. He then moved the Additional District Magistrate Court at Surajpur on May 23, 2023, which ordered her to vacate the flat within 30 days.

Owner moves the court

“In January 2022, I served her a notice to vacate the flat. As the 30-day notice period ended, I asked for the keys to the flat. Instead of handing over the keys, she accused me of harassment. We were left with no choice, so we went to the court. On 23 May 2023, the Additional District Magistrate Court at Surajpur ordered Manali Agarwal to vacate the flat within 30 days,” he was quoted as saying by the media reports.

“She didn't honour the court’s order, she continues to stay in my flat without paying any rent since June 2023,” he added.

Singh said that both of his children are settled abroad and he now plans to retire and return to his Noida flat, however, despite owning one in NCR, he will have to look for another rented flat in a more economical society in Noida or nearby region, according to the reports.