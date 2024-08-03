Agra: Two arrested for offering ‘Gangajal’ at Taj Mahal, Hindu outfit claims 'ritual' | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA (X) Agra: Two arrested for offering ‘Gangajal’ at Taj Mahal.

Police arrested two youths at the Taj Mahal after they were seen pouring water from a bottle inside the monument's premises on Saturday. The incident has sparked controversy, with a local Hindu group claiming the youths were performing a religious ritual. Deputy Commissioner of Police Suraj Kumar Rai stated that the arrests followed a complaint from Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel. The youths, who entered the Taj Mahal as tourists, were seen pouring water on the site, leading to their arrest. They face charges under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including disobedience, defiling a place of worship, and outraging religious feelings.

"Today on 3rd August 2024, CISF which looks after the security of the Taj Mahal, informed the local police station Tajganj that two youths who had come inside the Taj Mahal for tourism were seen throwing water from a Bisleri bottle in the Taj Mahal premises and on that information, CISF took these two youths into custody. Necessary action is being taken against these two youths by registering a case at the police station Tajganj on the written complaint given by CISF," said DCP City Agra.

Hindu group's claim

The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) has claimed the youths, identified as Vinesh Chaudhary and Shyam, are its members and that their actions were a religious offering of 'Gangajal,' believing the Taj Mahal to be a Hindu temple. ABHM spokesperson Sanjay Jaat expressed pride in their actions and stated the group would continue such practices.

Previous incidents

The incident followed a recent attempt by another group member to offer Gangajal at the Taj Mahal, which was thwarted by police. A video of the Saturday incident, showing water being poured near the monument's locked basement, where Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaz Mahal are entombed, has circulated on social media.

