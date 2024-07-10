18 killed, 19 injured as bus rams into milk tanker on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Unnao

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Visuals from the spot

Agra-Lucknow Expressway accident: As many as 18 people were killed and 19 others sustained injuries after a sleeper bus heading from Bihar towards Delhi rammed into a milk tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway early Wednesday morning in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, said police. The accident occurred under the jurisdiction of Behta Mujawar police station in the near Jojikot village in the Bangarmau area of Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district.

The injured have been rushed to a hospital and their condition is stated to be stable.

According to the police, the accident took place at around 05:15 am after a double-decker bus going from Bihar to Delhi, hit a milk tanker. On receiving the information of the incident, police reached the spot, took out all the injured and admitted them to CHC Bangarmau for treatment and necessary action is being taken by taking the bodies in custody.

CM Yogi directs to expedite relief work

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the road accident in Unnao district and offered condolences to the families of the deceased. According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), he instructed officials to promptly reach the scene and expedite the relief work.

"Today at around 05.15 am, a private bus coming from Motihari, Bihar collided with a milk tanker. 18 people have lost their lives and 19 others are injured in the accident. After the initial investigation, it looks like the bus was overspeeding. The injured are getting treatment," according to Unnano DM Gaurang Rathi.