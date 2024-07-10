Wednesday, July 10, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Uttar Pradesh
  4. Uttar Pradesh: Four people charred to death as two bikes collide in Mahoba district

Uttar Pradesh: Four people charred to death as two bikes collide in Mahoba district

Mahoba Superintendent of Police, Aparna Gupta, said that both bikes were speeding and caught fire after the collision, killing four people on the spot and leaving two injured.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Mahoba Updated on: July 10, 2024 7:20 IST
up road accident, mahoba road accident, Uttar Pradesh news, Four people charred to death, two bikes
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Uttar Pradesh: Four people charred to death as two bikes collide in Mahoba district.

Four people, including a minor eight-year-old boy, were charred to death and two others got injured in a collision between two bikes in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district on Tuesday night (July 9), police officials said. The accident occurred on the Belatal Link Road in the Srinagar area of the district.

Mahoba Superintendent of Police (SP), Aparna Gupta, said both bikes were speeding and caught fire after the collision, killing four people on the spot and leaving two injured. Two of the family members among four travelling on one of the bikes- Raj, 8, and Lalitesh, 22,- were burned to death, while Devendra, 8, and Neha, 25, suffered severe burns, the SP added.

Chandrabhan, 40, and Sunil Rahi, 22, who were travelling on the other bike, were also charred to death. The injured were rushed to a hospital and are under treatment, Gupta said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway in this regard.

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh man gets bitten by snake 6 times in 35 days, know what happens next

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh: Railway culvert washed away as incessant rains create havoc in Pilibhit | Watch video

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Uttar Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Uttar-pradesh News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement