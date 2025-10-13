Agra Expressway encounter: Man accused of killing cab drivers gunned down in police chase in Lucknow On October 12, acting on a tip-off that Gurusevak was attempting to sell the looted vehicle and was traveling via Mohan Road and Outer Ring Road, teams from the Para Police Station and the District Crime Branch launched a coordinated vehicle checking operation near the Zero Point of Agra Expressway.

Lucknow:

A criminal carrying a Rs 1 lakh bounty, was on Sunday shot dead in a police encounter on the Agra Expressway's service lane near the Zero Point. The criminal, identified as Gurusevak from Shahjahanpur's Puwanya, was wanted for the recent murders of two cab drivers during vehicle lootings.

According to the police, Gurusevak and his accomplices had murdered Yogesh Pal, a cab driver from Budheshwar, Lucknow, and looted his vehicle. Just days later, they killed another driver, Avneesh Dixit, in Puwanya, Shahjahanpur, and fled with his four-wheeler.

Police set up trap after receiving tip-off

Gurusevak shot dead, accomplice escapes

As the suspect's vehicle approached the checkpoint, he attempted to flee at high speed through the service lane. A dramatic one-kilometer chase ensued. When cornered by a second police team, the vehicle got stuck, prompting the two suspects inside to open indiscriminate fire on the police.

In the retaliatory firing, Gurusevak was critically injured, while his accomplice managed to escape into nearby bushes under the cover of darkness.

Weapons and looted vehicle recovered

Gurusevak was immediately rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. A .38 bore revolver, a pistol, live cartridges and empty shells were recovered from the encounter site. The looted vehicle from the Shahjahanpur incident was also recovered.

An operation is underway to trace the absconding criminal.

Gurusevak had a long criminal history, with multiple cases registered against him including kidnapping, murder, attempted murder, robbery, theft and violations under the Arms Act.