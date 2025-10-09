After Thar havoc, Defender SUV hits multiple vehicles in Noida; driver arrested Earlier this year, a Thar SUV went rogue and hit multiple vehicles in Noida Phase 1 area. The driver, Sachin Lohia, drove on the wrong side and quickly left the scene after hitting several cars and two-wheelers.

Noida:

A Defender SUV rammed into five four-wheelers and one motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida. The incident took place near the Gulshan Mall tri-junction in Sector 129.

The cars and the motorcycle were severely damaged in the collision. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported. The people nearby immediately came forward to help and informed the police.

The driver of the Defender, Sunit, has been taken into custody by the police. The case has been filed under the jurisdiction of the Expressway Police Station.

The vehicle has been taken into custody and sent to the police station. The police are also investigating whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol. His medical examination is being conducted.

Thar hits multiple vehicles in Noida

Earlier this year, a Thar SUV went rogue and hit multiple vehicles in Noida Phase 1 area. The driver, Sachin Lohia, drove on the wrong side and quickly left the scene after hitting several cars and two-wheelers.

He had reportedly come to Noida to get accessories installed in his vehicle.

5 killed in deadly Thar crash on Gurugram Expressway

Days back, a tragic accident caught on CCTV footage has revealed how a speeding Thar excessively lost control and collided with a divider on National Highway 48 exit 9 near Jharsa in Haryana's Gurugram.

The collision, which occurred on September 27, resulted in the death of five people and left one critically injured.

According to official reports by Gurugram Police PRO Sandeep Kumar, the speeding SUV was carrying six passengers, three women and three men, all from Uttar Pradesh visiting Gurugram for work-related reasons. Four people died instantly on the spot, while two others were rushed to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, one of the injured succumbed to her injuries there. The victims have been identified as Pratishtha Mishra (25), daughter of Judge Chandramani Mishra from Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh; Aditya Pratap Singh (30) from Agra; Gautam (31) from Sonipat, Haryana; Lavanya Singh (26), daughter of ITBP Inspector Devendra Pal Singh, formerly posted in Siliguri; and an unidentified person named Soni. The injured, Kapil Sharma (28) from Bulandshahr, UP, is undergoing treatment.