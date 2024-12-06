Friday, December 06, 2024
     
8 dead, over 19 injured as double decker sleeper bus collides with tanker in Lucknow-Agra Expressway

The double decker sleeper bus which was going to Delhi with most of its passengers belonging to Lucknow fell into a ditch after it collided with a UPDA water sprinkler and overturned.

Edited By: Abhirupa Kundu New Delhi Published : Dec 06, 2024 16:41 IST, Updated : Dec 06, 2024 16:58 IST
UP accident
Image Source : PTI The double-decker sleeper bus was going from Lucknow to Delhi.

Eight people died and  over 19 were injured on Friday afternoon after a double decker sleeper bus collided with a water tanker in the Lucknow-Agra Expressway near Uttar Pradesh's Kanauj area. The bus fell into a ditch after it collided with a water sprinkling tanker going ahead and overturned. The accident occured as the bus was on its way to Delhi carrying passengers from Lucknow, most of whom were travelling for employement. Reportedly, the bus driver had fallen asleep while driving due to which the collision took place. 

(This is a breaking news. Details to follow)

