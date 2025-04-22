33 IAS officers transferred in major bureaucratic reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh | Check list here In the latest reshuffle, the DMs of several major districts such as Varanasi, Azamgarh, Hapur, Bareilly, Ambedkar Nagar, Ghazipur, Jhansi, Kushinagar, Mahoba, Bhadohi, and Sant Kabir Nagar have been changed. Meanwhile, Vishal Singh has been appointed the new Director of Information.

Lucknow:

In yet another bureaucratic reshuffle, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government transferred as many as 33 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers on Monday night. The reshuffling includes several key officials and 11 district magistrates. Among the notable changes, Vishal Singh has been appointed the new Director of Information.

District magistrates (DMs) in major districts such as Varanasi, Azamgarh, Hapur, Bareilly, Ambedkar Nagar, Ghazipur, Jhansi, Kushinagar, Mahoba, Bhadohi, and Sant Kabir Nagar have been changed. In a notable change, Kaushal Raj Sharma, who served as the Commissioner of Varanasi Division, has now been appointed Secretary to the Chief Minister.

Who is the new DM of Varanasi?

S Rajalingam, the incumbent DM of Varanasi, has been promoted to Varanasi Divisional Commissioner. Meanwhile, Special Secretary to the Chief Minister, Satyendra Kumar, has been appointed as the new DM of Varanasi. Hapur's DM, Prerna Sharma, has been posted as Director of SUDA (State Urban Development Agency), and Principal Secretary (Stamps and Registration) Amit Gupta has been made Principal Secretary (Transport) and Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation.

Abhishek Pandey to head Hapur as DM

Abhishek Pandey, who was serving as Vice Chairman of the Meerut Development Authority, has now been posted as the District Magistrate of Hapur. Sanjay Kumar Meena, Chief Development Officer (CDO) of Gorakhpur, has taken over Pandey’s role in Meerut. Additionally, Aligarh's Joint Magistrate Shashwat Tripurari has been appointed CDO of Gorakhpur.

Who has been given charge as Bareilly DM?

Ravindra Kumar-2, previously DM of Bareilly, has been transferred to Azamgarh as the new DM, replacing Navneet Singh Chahal, who has now been appointed Special Secretary to the Chief Minister. Avinash Singh, former DM of Ambedkar Nagar, will now take charge in Bareilly.

Other key IAS appointments

The reshuffle also brought new responsibilities to several other officers. Anupam Shukla, Special Secretary (Energy), has been appointed DM of Ambedkar Nagar. Indrajit Singh, former Municipal Commissioner, will now serve as Special Secretary (Energy). Gaurav Kumar, Development Officer of Prayagraj, has been appointed as the new Municipal Commissioner of Lucknow. Additionally, Chandauli’s Joint Magistrate Harshika Singh will now serve as the CDO of Prayagraj.

ALSO READ: Nine IAS officers transferred in yet another bureaucratic reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh | Check list here

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh: 11 IPS officers transferred in major administrative reshuffle in state | Check list