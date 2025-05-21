20 IAS, PCS officers transferred in major bureaucratic reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh | Check list here The reshuffling includes several key officials and district magistrates in the state. District Magistrates of Pilibhit, Ballia, Hardoi, and Maharajganj have been changed. Scroll down to check the complete list.

Lucknow:

In yet another bureaucratic reshuffle, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government transferred 14 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and six UP Civil Service (PCS) officers on Tuesday night. The reshuffling includes several key officials and district magistrates. District Magistrates of Pilibhit, Ballia, Hardoi, and Maharajganj have been changed, while the Chief Development Officers (CDOs) of Siddharthnagar and Bulandshahr have also been replaced. In notable changes, senior IAS officer and Additional Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar has been given additional charge as Agriculture Production Commissioner -- a responsibility that was previously held by Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)List of transferred IAS, PCS officers.

Key DM-level transfers:

Mangala Prasad Singh, currently DM of Hardoi, has been appointed as the new DM of Ballia. This marks his return to the Purvanchal region. Notably, he has earlier served as DM of Ghazipur and held several positions in Varanasi.

Praveen Kumar Laxkar, outgoing DM of Ballia, has been posted as Joint Managing Director, Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Urban).

Anunay Jha, DM of Maharajganj, has been shifted as DM of Hardoi.

Santosh Kumar Sharma will take charge as DM of Maharajganj. Until now, he was serving as CEO of Ayodhya Teerth Vikas Parishad and as Municipal Commissioner of Ayodhya.

CDO and other IAS-level transfers

Jayendra Kumar, CDO of Siddharthnagar, will now hold dual roles in Ayodhya—as CEO of the Teerth Vikas Parishad and Municipal Commissioner.

Mrinali Avinash Joshi, formerly Joint Magistrate of Gorakhpur, will replace Jayendra as CDO of Siddharthnagar.

Gyanendra Singh, Joint MD of UP Jal Nigam (Urban), has been posted as the new DM of Pilibhit.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, outgoing DM of Pilibhit, becomes Special Secretary, Culture Department and Director, Religious Affairs.

Apoorva Dubey, Vice-Chairperson of Aligarh Development Authority, has been made Director of SUDA (State Urban Development Agency).

Kuldeep Meena, currently CDO of Bulandshahr, will replace Dubey in Aligarh.

Nisha, Joint Magistrate of Mathura, will now serve as CDO Bulandshahr.

Prerna Sharma, Director of SUDA, will take over as Special Secretary, Horticulture and Food Processing Department.

Ravindra Kumar-1, Special Secretary of Culture and Director of Religious Affairs, will now serve as Special Secretary for Agriculture, Agri-Marketing, Foreign Trade, and Agri-Education and Research.

PCS-level Transfers:

Prakash Chandra, ADM Protocol & Law and Order in Varanasi, has been moved to ADM Judicial, Hathras.

Shiv Narayan, ADM Judicial, Hathras, will now serve as ADM Judicial, Baghpat.

Vineet Kumar Singh, ADM Finance & Revenue, Gorakhpur, has been transferred as ADM City, Ghaziabad.

Himanshu Verma, City Magistrate, Gorakhpur, has been promoted as ADM Finance & Revenue, Gorakhpur.

Utkarsh Srivastava, SDM Sant Kabir Nagar, will now be City Magistrate, Gorakhpur.

Alankar Agnihotri, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, Lucknow, will serve as City Magistrate, Bareilly.

ALSO READ: 33 IAS officers transferred in major bureaucratic reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh | Check list here