Woman rides solo from London to Lahore in 36 days, internet calls journey ‘insanely inspiring’

New Delhi:

A solo bike trip across countries already sounds intense. Doing it from London to Lahore, mostly alone, across changing terrain, uncertain routes and endless highways for nearly two months straight? That is the kind of thing the internet instantly becomes obsessed with.

That is exactly what happened after British-Pakistani biker Guliafshan Tariq completed a solo motorcycle journey from London to Lahore and documented parts of it online. Her videos are now circulating widely across social media, with many viewers calling the ride fearless, cinematic and wildly inspiring.

Woman rides solo from London to Lahore

The journey reportedly took 36 days and covered thousands of kilometres across Europe and Asia.

Videos shared online showed Tariq riding through long highways, mountain roads, quiet countryside stretches, busy cities and ferry crossings during different phases of the trip. Some clips captured difficult weather conditions and isolated roads, while others showed her meeting fellow bikers and locals during the journey.

The visuals themselves felt almost unreal at times. Endless roads. Cold mountain air. Empty highways stretching into the distance.

Watch the video here:

Tariq, who lives in Manchester with her husband and daughter, had previously spoken about wanting the ride to carry a deeper message beyond adventure travel.

“This ride is dedicated to Pakistan and its strong women,” she had said earlier.

She also explained that she hoped the journey would inspire women “who don’t have rights, opportunities and need encouragement.”

Journey route included several countries

According to details shared in the video, Tariq’s original route included travelling through France, Switzerland, Italy, Greece and Türkiye before eventually reaching Pakistan.

However, due to regional tensions and route-related uncertainties, parts of the trip reportedly required alternate planning along the way.

In one part of the video, Tariq also spoke about the reception she received after reaching Pakistan.

She said she felt surprised and emotional after being welcomed by more than 80 women bikers in Karachi.

The moment quickly became one of the most talked-about sections of the viral clips online.

Internet calls the ride fearless and inspiring

Social media users appeared deeply impressed by both the scale of the journey and the visuals coming out of it.

Several viewers described the videos as feeling more like scenes from a travel documentary than regular internet content. Others called the ride “fearless” and “insanely inspiring.”

Many women online also praised Tariq for challenging stereotypes around solo travel and biking culture, especially within South Asian communities where long-distance motorcycle journeys are often viewed as male-dominated spaces.

Tariq is not entirely new to adventure riding either.

Reports noted that she had previously entered record books after travelling solo across districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan on a motorcycle at the age of 24.

For many people watching online, the London-to-Lahore ride ended up becoming about much more than travel. It felt like endurance, freedom and stubborn determination all rolled into one long road trip.

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