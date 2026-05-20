Mumbai creator tries collecting ‘100 aashirwaads’ from strangers in 1 hour, internet loves the result | Watch

New Delhi:

Most viral internet challenges usually involve chaos, awkward dares or people trying way too hard to impress strangers. But one Mumbai creator ended up going viral for doing something unexpectedly soft. He simply walked up to random people and asked for blessings.

The result was oddly wholesome. A little awkward at first, sure. But somewhere between confused smiles, folded hands and strangers placing a hand on his head, the whole thing slowly turned into one of those rare internet moments that feels genuinely nice to watch.

Mumbai creator tries unusual blessing challenge

Prannay, known online for his quirky challenge videos, recently shared an Instagram clip where he attempted to collect 100 “aashirwaads” from strangers within 60 minutes.

At the beginning of the video, he explained that the challenge came from one of his followers. The task sounded simple enough on paper, but pulling it off in real life was clearly going to be another story.

He then stepped onto Mumbai’s busy streets and began approaching strangers one by one, politely explaining what he was trying to do.

The first few reactions were exactly what you would expect. Some people looked confused. A few laughed awkwardly. Others seemed unsure why a random guy with a camera was suddenly asking for blessings in the middle of the street.

Still, many people quickly warmed up to the idea.

Strangers slowly join in with smiles and blessings

As the video continued, the atmosphere noticeably changed.

Older locals, shopkeepers, families and even people casually walking by began participating in the challenge. Several strangers smiled warmly, placed their hands on his shoulders or head and offered blessings without hesitation.

What started as a slightly bizarre internet task slowly became something much more wholesome.

The clip showed people laughing, smiling and encouraging him while he continued moving through crowded streets trying to hit his target before the timer ran out.

Within just 13 minutes, Prannay had already managed to collect 41 blessings.

As foot traffic increased in busier areas, the challenge picked up pace quickly. Eventually, after weaving through crowds across the city, he completed the challenge by reaching 100 blessings in only 47 minutes.

Watch the video here:

Internet calls the challenge surprisingly wholesome

The video quickly picked up attention online, with many viewers saying the challenge felt unexpectedly heartwarming.

Some users joked that after collecting 100 blessings in less than an hour, Prannay had basically secured a lifetime supply of good luck.

Others laughed that “this many aashirwaads” probably made him unbeatable now.

Several viewers also pointed out how naturally people joined in despite the unusual request. Even those who initially looked hesitant eventually smiled and played along.

Many users described the strangers in the video as “genuinely sweet”, saying the clip felt refreshing because most people responded with warmth rather than irritation.

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