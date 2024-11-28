Why this simple-looking 2-storey house is viral - reason will blow your mind

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The half-constructed house

The world of social media is very different. Sometimes weird things catch your attention and why not! Anything and everything can go viral in this world of social media. If you are active on social media platforms, then you must have seen many such videos and photos which must have surprised you.

Such was this photo of a house in the video which will compel you to rewind the video and watch it again. A house is seen in the video but when you look at that house carefully, you will be completely surprised at the architecture. In the video that is going viral, it is seen that a house is built on the side of the road. The two-storey house is built very well and looks good. But when the person making the video drives past the house, he notices that the building is half-constructed

Now, information about when and where this video is from could not be found, but the video is definitely going viral.

The video has been posted on the X platform from an account named @aditiwari9111 and captioned as 'The artisan who ran away from Shahjahan.' The video has garnered more than 7 lakh views and has many hilarious comments to it. Like, 'This artisan should be given an award.' Another user wrote - 'Brother, you have built a very dangerous house'. The third user wrote - 'This is very strange.' The fourth user wrote - 'Wow, what a building.' Another user wrote - 'It must be 3 BHK.'