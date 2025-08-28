When Nikhil Kamath waved a 'hi' to a Mumbai entrepreneur during an unexpected cafe meet Yash Gawde was not carrying his business card. So, he decided to write a note for Nikhil Kamath and asked the cafe staff to deliver it to the billionaire. "I pulled out my diary, scribbled a quick handwritten note about what I’m building (BeHooked), tore the page, and folded it neatly," Gawde said.

A Mumbai-based entrepreneur had an unexpected meeting with billionaire Nikhil Kamath during a visit to a cafe in the city. The entrepreneur, Yash Gawde, went to the Subko Cafe in Bandra with one of his friends, Aakash Sood, when the two suddenly saw Zerodha co-founder Kamath.

This left Gawde, founder of BeHooked, and Sood 'starstruck'. However, Gawde was in doubt whether he should go and talk to Kamath, when suddenly Sood told him to 'take his chances'. "Do it right now. You have to take all the chances you get," Sood told Gawde.

However, Gawde was not carrying his business card. So, he decided to write a note for Kamath and asked the cafe staff to deliver it to the billionaire. "I pulled out my diary, scribbled a quick handwritten note about what I’m building (BeHooked), tore the page, and folded it neatly," Gawde said on his LinkedIn page.

"We were lucky our table was right in front of the door to that room. Otherwise, this moment would never have happened," he said, "I didn’t want to interrupt his group, so I asked the waiter to pass it along. The staff was super nice, they delivered it to him."

Kamath waves at Gawde

After receiving the handwritten note from Gawde, Kamath read it and waved a 'hi' to him. "And then Nikhil read it carefully. He looked up, smiled, and waved at me. That 2-second wave made the entire day worth it," he said.

What did Gawde write in his note?

In his note, Gawde told Kamath that he is a 'big fan' and has 'huge respect' for him for whatever he has built and achieved. Though Gawde said he knew it was not the right time to 'intrude' him, he said he would love to connect with him or his team.

"I am Yash Gawde, an early stage founder building in Video AI space. I built an AI agent that turns your ideas in social media ready videos," he said in his note. "Sorry to intrude. If this isn’t the time or space. But I just had to take a chance. Would love to connect with you or your team."