WATCH: Man in lehenga, helmet dances to Bhojpuri song at busy railway station, Internet reacts

In the age of social media, the daily habit of sharing reels and short videos has become commonplace, with platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube serving as the stage for countless creators. While these videos often bring views, likes, and earnings to their creators, they can sometimes intrude on the privacy of those who become unintended participants. This issue has been highlighted by a recent viral video that has taken the internet by storm.

The clip in question features content creator Rahul Saha, who recently shared a video of himself dancing at Bethuadahari railway station. Dressed in a striking red lehenga-choli and a matching helmet, Saha danced to a popular Bhojpuri song, attracting the attention of passersby. The video shows the reactions of onlookers, including an elderly woman who appears startled by Saha's performance and alters her path to avoid him. At one point, Saha even picks up a man and continues dancing, further adding to the spectacle.

Take a look at the video here:

Since its upload on Instagram, the video has garnered over 6 million views and more than 131,000 likes. Reactions in the comments section are mixed. Some viewers find the video hilarious, comparing Saha's unconventional outfit to internet sensation Uorfi Javed’s often eccentric attire. Others express concern over the disruption caused to unsuspecting bystanders. Comments range from expressions of shock and disapproval to praise for Saha’s confidence.

One user remarked, "Downfall of the internet," while another referred to the "trauma" inflicted on the onlookers. A third user found humor in the situation, stating, "The brother scared the aunty and she ran away; Hilarious video." Meanwhile, others questioned the lengths to which creators will go for social media fame, with one commenting, "How low do you guys fall to make a reel."

This viral video serves as a reminder of the fine line between creative expression respect for public spaces and individual privacy in the world of social media.

