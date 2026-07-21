'One biker and this could've turned fatal': Viral video of bottle thrown onto expressway shocks internet

New Delhi:

A video allegedly filmed on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway has triggered widespread outrage on social media after showing an elderly man throwing what appears to be a vodka bottle from a bridge overlooking the busy highway. While the clip has been shared as a humorous incident by some users, many viewers have expressed concern over the potentially dangerous consequences of such an act.

The incident has reignited conversations around littering, reckless behaviour and road safety, with several people urging authorities to identify those involved and take appropriate action.

What does the viral video show?

The now-viral clip opens with a bottle flying through the air from a bridge overlooking the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Moments later, the camera pans to a group of people standing near the roadside barrier, reacting with a mix of shock and disbelief. According to the text displayed in the video, the bottle allegedly landed on a vehicle travelling on the expressway below. However, this claim has not been independently verified.

As people point towards the highway, loud reactions can be heard, with those present appearing surprised by where the bottle is believed to have landed.

Internet slams the reckless act

The video has drawn sharp criticism online, with many users saying the incident was far from funny.

X user Nikhil Saini criticised the act, writing, "Throws a vodka bottle straight onto a running road and then says, I thought the road was empty. Even if it was, does that mean glass can't hurt anyone? One biker at the wrong moment and this could've turned fatal. This littering mentality is beyond disgusting now. Action should be taken."

Several other users echoed similar concerns, pointing out that even if the road had appeared empty, throwing a glass bottle from such a height could have caused a serious accident if it had struck a vehicle, particularly a two-wheeler.

Social media calls for strict action

Many viewers urged authorities to investigate the incident and identify those responsible. Others said the video should serve as a reminder that throwing objects from bridges or highways is not just irresponsible but can also put innocent road users at risk.

While the exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, the viral clip has once again highlighted how seemingly careless actions can have potentially life-threatening consequences on busy roads.

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