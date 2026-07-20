'Don't turn the wheel sharply': Video of woman falling from moving golf cart goes viral

New Delhi:

A seemingly fun day out in Thailand turned into a nightmare for four travellers after a golf cart ride ended in a bizarre accident that has now gone viral across social media. The incident, which left viewers stunned, showed a woman falling out of a moving golf cart, only for the driver to jump out moments later to help her, leaving the unmanned vehicle carrying two other passengers. The video was shared on an Instagram user named Diana's account.

The clip quickly sparked debate online, with many questioning how such an unusual chain of events could unfold. While some criticised the driver for abandoning the moving vehicle, others wondered whether the passenger who fell had contributed to the accident by not holding on properly. Now, Diana, the woman who fell from the golf cart, has shared a detailed account of the incident, explaining what happened before, during and after the crash.

What happened?

According to Diana, she had travelled to Thailand after connecting with a group of fellow travellers through an online travel chat. The group, who had known each other for only about a month, visited a park where tourists could rent golf carts to explore the vast grounds. On the day of the incident, the group had also rented traditional Thai outfits for a photoshoot, which Diana said explains why she was dressed in cultural attire in the now-viral video.

She said all three people who took turns driving the golf cart, including the woman behind the wheel at the time of the accident, held valid driving licences.

'Don't turn the wheel sharply'

Diana claimed that just seconds before the accident, she warned the driver not to make any sudden steering movements because she was holding her phone. She later shared a longer video in which their brief conversation can be heard before the crash. According to Diana, despite her warning, the driver made a sharp turn while the golf cart was travelling at speed, causing her to lose balance and fall onto the road. She admitted she should have been holding on more securely but maintained that the sudden turn was unexpected.

Driver jumped out to help

The viral clip shows the driver immediately jumping out of the still-moving golf cart after Diana fell, apparently attempting to help her. However, the driverless vehicle continued moving with two passengers still inside before eventually crashing. While acknowledging that the driver may have acted out of panic, Diana said abandoning the steering wheel only made the situation worse. "It doesn't change the essence. Even if a person did this out of emotion or fear, they still have to understand that the crash happened because the vehicle was left without a driver," she said.

Diana suffered a fractured shoulder

Following the accident, Diana was taken to a hospital in Thailand, where doctors diagnosed her with a displaced fracture of the surgical neck of her left humerus. She said doctors recommended immediate surgery, which would have cost around 150,000 Thai baht. Instead, she chose to return to Russia, where she later underwent surgery and had titanium plates inserted into her shoulder. In a follow-up post shared on Telegram, Diana revealed an X-ray of her shoulder and said she is currently recovering but still cannot fully move her arm.

What Diana says she learnt

Reflecting on the incident, Diana said the accident taught her an important lesson about travelling with strangers. She admitted she should have held on more firmly while riding in the golf cart, but also said people should never assume another driver will always make safe decisions. Her final message urged travellers to remain cautious, stay alert and always prioritise safety, even during seemingly harmless holiday activities.

Also read: 'Delivery partner taught me something my MBA didn't': Bengaluru woman recalls Blinkit order mix-up