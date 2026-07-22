Rahul Gandhi lays out demands after detention drama: 'Apologise to students, sack Dharmendra Pradhan'

New Delhi:

In a dramatic turn of events, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and other Opposition leaders, were forcibly removed and detained by Delhi Police on Tuesday after staging a dharna outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg, demanding his resignation over the NEET controversy and the police action against student protesters.

The unexpected protest in the high-security zone prompted the Centre to send Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh and Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan to the site to hold talks with the protesting leaders and persuade them to end the demonstration.

Jitendra Singh held a brief discussion with Rahul Gandhi, but the talks remained inconclusive. Soon after the minister and the Home Secretary left the protest site, Delhi Police moved in and detained Rahul Gandhi and several other Opposition leaders.

Congress leaders said Rahul Gandhi was taken to Chhatrasal Stadium in Model Town following his detention. As police personnel attempted to remove him from the protest site, Gandhi was seen lying on the ground and resisting their efforts. During the scuffle, the Congress leader sustained injuries.

"Democracy in India is happening right now," Gandhi told reporters as police tried to remove him from the site. An aide to the former Congress president said Gandhi suffered an injury below his eye, along with minor injuries to his hands and legs.

Rahul's video message during detention

In a video filmed at the stadium and shared after his release from police custody, Rahul said the Congress went ahead with the protest as the government ignored their request for a debate in the Parliament. The claim is in stark contrast to Jitendra Singh's remarks.

Gandhi further put forward demands to PM Modi and a suggestion to bring in educational reforms. Among his demands were the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah for police action on protesting students and sacking of Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak. He also reiterated his demand of dicussuing the issue in the Parliament.

"We decided to go and protest in front of the Prime Minister's house and bring the students' issues to national attention," he added.

"The students' demands are, firstly, the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan and HM Amit Shah. Secondly, action should be taken against those who have beaten and humiliated the students, and all the cases against the students should be withdrawn. Finally, the entire opposition wants that there should be a debate on this tomorrow in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on this issue," he said.

Earlier, Gandhi shared photographs on X showing police personnel removing him from the protest site and wrote, "Modiji, try every pressure, exert all your might -- this fight for justice for students will not stop now."

The protest also witnessed dramatic scenes involving Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was seen holding onto the door of a police bus even after it had started moving.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the police action, writing on X, "Leader of the Opposition Shri Rahul Gandhi has been forcibly removed. What kind of democracy is this?"

Later in the day, Jitendra Singh accused Rahul Gandhi of changing his stand during the negotiations. The Union Minister claimed Gandhi had initially sought only a discussion in Parliament on the NEET issue but later demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as a precondition for ending the protest.

"A senior leader like Rahul Gandhi going back on his word is unfortunate and contrary to every norm of democracy," Singh said in a post on X. He added, "The government is ready to discuss in Parliament all issues related to NEET and the associated movement."

Also read: Dharmendra Pradhan hits out at Rahul Gandhi over Congress protest