'Tumhare jaise log replace karna mushkil nahi': Reddit post on toxic boss sparks viral debate online A viral Reddit post about an employee quitting after a toxic remark from their manager has sparked a wider discussion on toxic workplace culture in India.

New Delhi:

A Reddit post shared by an anonymous user has gone viral for shedding light on toxic workplace culture and the power of walking away. The user claimed they resigned immediately after being taunted by their manager, prompting HR to come running with a counteroffer. The post, although unverified, has struck a chord with thousands of employees in India’s corporate ecosystem who have experienced similar treatment at work.

According to the post, the employee had been dealing with regular jabs from their manager. The final straw came when the manager reportedly said, “Tumhare jaise log replace karna mushkil nahi.” The employee’s response was swift and simple. “Next morning, I placed my resignation letter on his desk and said: ‘Best of luck, ek mahine mein replacement dhoondh lo.’”

The exit triggered an immediate reaction, within two hours, HR called asking to discuss a counteroffer.

(Image Source : REDDIT)resignation letter

‘The real power is in walking away’

The Redditor said that was the moment they realised the true power lies in walking away. “Bas. That was the moment I realised, sometimes the real power is just walking away,” they wrote.

While India TV has not independently verified the account, the story has ignited a broader conversation about workplace respect.

Netizens react

The post prompted an outpouring of responses from professionals who have either faced similar situations or shared advice on what to do when faced with a toxic boss and a last-minute counteroffer.

One user warned, “Don’t take counteroffers at all. They just want to squeeze the maximum out of you by gaslighting, low-balling and making you underestimate your worth.” Another chimed in, “Right now, they just can’t onboard someone else in time. If you stay, they’ll quietly find a replacement and put you on PIP.”

Some users, however, shared a more nuanced view. “That’s true for toxic places, but I’ve accepted a counter and had a good experience,” one wrote.

As one commenter aptly put it, “Never accept any disrespect at work. Toxic managers like that are the reason most people quit their jobs.”