'Sundar hai': Tamil pilot's effort to speak Hindi during in-flight announcement will melt your heart | Video In the video, Captain Pradeep Krishnan greeted the passengers in his broken Hindi, saying, "Sabka namaskar hai. Mera Hindi sundar hai." He even jokingly said that the flight may face some turbulence at 3,000 feet.

Patna:

Amid an ongoing row over the alleged imposition of Hindi in southern states, a Tamil Nadu pilot's attempt to speak with passengers in Hindi has won the hearts of people on social media. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Captain Pradeep Krishnan, pilot of an IndiGo flight, was seen talking to passengers in Hindi before the aircraft began its journey from the Patna airport.

In the video, Krishnan greeted the passengers in his broken Hindi, saying, "Sabka namaskar hai. Mera Hindi sundar hai." He even jokingly said that the flight may face some turbulence at 3,000 feet.

"Sabka namaskar hai. Mera Hindi sundar hai, sab adjust kar lega. Hum aaj Patna se aage jaata hai. Uppar main, 3,000 feet pe.. turbulance thora, daga daga daga karega. Seat belt daalenge nahi toh adega. (Namaste, everyone. My Hindi is quite beautiful, I’m sure you all will adjust to it. Today, we will fly from Patna. Up above, at 3,000 feet, you may experience some turbulence. Do not panic. Use the seat belt)," he said.

Take a look at the video here:

Captain Krishnan's attempt wins people's hearts

Captain Krishnan's attempt won the hearts of people on social media. One of the users said he would give 'full marks' to Captain Krishnan for his attempt to speak in a language which is not his mother tongue. Meanwhile, another user called him 'funny and cute'.

Another user said Captain Krishnan's Hindi is 'bohat sundar'. "Important is get the message across to passengers, which you did with words and actions," the user said.

Another user also hailed Captain Krishnan for his attempt "in front of hundreds of people". Meanwhile, a user called it 'absolutely hilarious'.

A user said, "I guess, with this hindi, people all the more goy interested in listening to your announcement.. it was funny and cute."