Skill India Mission: 260 ITI Berhampur students recruited by leading mobile company

Lava International, a leading mobile handset company based in Noida, has recruited 260 students of ITI Berhampur after a two-day-long placement drive held in the ITI auditorium. This has given a boost to the Government of India’s Skill India mission, which aims at providing adequate training in market-relevant skills to over 40 crore youths by the end of this year.

More than 350 students participated in the campus placement drive. A three-member team under the leadership of Ashwini Jaiswal, HR Head of Lava International, organised the written test followed by interviews. The new recruits will join duty from September 1 after their exams are over by the last week of August, Dr Rajat Panigrahy, principal, ITI, Berhampur said.

The letters of the offer were distributed at a function to ITI students by Prafulla Mohanty, Vice Chancellor of Khallikote University and Mr Nayak, District Employment Officer. Prof Mohanty highly appreciated the skill echo system which has helped them in getting jobs at the age of only 18 years. He advised students always to be positive in life and utilise their skill potential to the optimum level.

The HR head of Lava International, Ashwini Jaiswal praised the ITI Berhampur students saying they were very sincere and hard working. The ITI principal Dr Rajat Panigrahy congratulated the successful students and thanked the Lava management for the confidence and trust they have reposed in ITI students. It may be recalled that last week, more than 250 ITI students got placements in Suzuki Motors.