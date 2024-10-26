Ratan Tata: A maverick in skies | Stunning revelation of him switching off aircraft engines mid-air

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Late Ratan Tata in the cockpit of a Boeing F-18 Super Hornet combat jet during Aero India 2007 in Bengaluru.

Ratan Tata, the late industrialist and former chairman of the Tata Group, is celebrated not only for his remarkable business acumen but also for his deep commitment to philanthropy. Yet a lesser-known facet of his life adds an intriguing layer to his legacy: his adventurous passion for flying.

Thomas Matthews, the biographer of Ratan Tata, shares fascinating anecdotes about Tata’s thrilling flying exploits. “There are many stories revolving around his daredevil flying skills,” Matthew recounts. “He used to go up into the sky, switch off the engine, and scare his co-passengers.” These daring manoeuvres highlight a spirit of adventure that was as bold as his business decisions.

Tata’s journey into aviation began during his time at Cornell University in the 1960s, where he earned his pilot’s license. This passion for flying allowed him to escape the rigours of corporate life, often taking to the skies in small aircraft. His enthusiasm for aviation wasn’t just a hobby; it was a manifestation of his fearless character and a testament to his love for exploration.

His most exhilarating moments came when he co-piloted an F-16 fighter jet at the Aero India Show, first in 2007 and again in 2011. At 69, he demonstrated not just skill but a youthful spirit, proving that age is merely a number when it comes to pursuing one’s passions. His appearances at Aero India, India’s premier airshow, further reflected his dedication to aviation and technology, making him a familiar and admired figure at the event.

In addition to flying fighter jets, Tata frequently piloted his company’s business jet, merging his professional and personal interests seamlessly. His courage and zest for life resonated with those who knew him, inspiring many to embrace their passions with the same fervour.

Ratan Tata passed away on October 9, 2024, at the age of 86, after a period of critical illness. While his physical presence may be gone, the stories of his aerial adventures and his fearless spirit continue to inspire countless individuals.

Tata’s legacy is not only rooted in his contributions to industry and society but also in the skyward dreams of a man who dared to fly high, both in business and in life. His story reminds us that true greatness often takes flight in unexpected ways, urging us to embrace our passions and challenge the limits we set for ourselves.