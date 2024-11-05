Pakistani social media influencer inserts hand into tiger’s mouth, leaves internet appalled | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nouman Hassan's stunt with the tiger created outrage on Instagram

A video is viral on social media in which a man is seen playing with tigers. The video was posted by Pakistani digital content creator Nouman Hassan on his Instagram handle - nouman.hassan1. His acts with the tiger triggered a huge outrage on social media with mixed responses from internet users. Some Instagram users hailed his daring act, while others condemned his stunt, calling it 'irresponsible and endangering'.

Hassan, in one post with the caption - 'My Tiger Rocky is Very Friendly', is seen inserting his hand in the mouth of a chained tiger. In another clip, he is seen riding on the tiger, sitting on the back of the wild animal.

The date and the location of the video are unknown, however, the clips showed that it might be a zoo. Lions and other animals are also seen in the background behind the fence in the clips.

The nature of the clip showed that the video was a shot to get more traction on social media. Nowadays, social media influencers go to any extent to get more followers, likes and shares. They don't mind endangering their lives.

A few of his followers on Instagram saw a beautiful bond between humans and animals in the video clips. However, some internet users flagged animal cruelty, interpreting it as a pocking act, violating animal rights. A few users called out the influencer for endangering his life for the sake of popularity on social media.

One user wrote, “This is unacceptable”. “This is what I call stupidity at its peak,” a comment read.

