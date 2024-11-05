Peanut, the squirrel's death, sparks outrage as Elon Musk criticises DEC, says Trump will 'save the squirrels'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Peanut the squirrel.

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Peanut the Squirrel, a beloved social media star, was euthanized after being seized by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). His owner, Mark Longo, announced the tragic news on Friday, revealing that Peanut, along with Fred the Raccoon, was put down on October 30 following a controversial raid at Longo’s home. The DEC's actions came after concerns of potential rabies exposure, triggered by a bite from Peanut during the investigation.

Peanut, who had over 500,000 followers on Instagram, was adored for his adorable antics, like munching on waffles and wearing tiny cowboy hats. The DEC, in a joint statement with the Chemung County Department of Health, explained that the animals were seized due to their close proximity to humans, creating a potential risk for rabies. The animals were euthanized to test for the virus after one of the investigators was bitten.

Longo, who runs an animal sanctuary and took Peanut in after the squirrel’s mother was killed in a car accident, expressed his shock and anguish on social media. "Peanut was my best friend for the last seven years," Longo wrote, criticising the DEC for acting without empathy. Fans flooded his posts with messages of grief, many of them expressing outrage over the decision to euthanize the beloved squirrel.

The incident has sparked heated debate over the ethics and legality of keeping wild animals as pets, with public figures like Elon Musk voicing their opinions. Musk extended his condolences to Longo and criticised the government’s decision, writing, “The government should leave people and their animals alone.” He also humorously suggested that Donald Trump would "save the squirrels" in response to the growing controversy.

As Longo mourns the loss of Peanut, the case continues to raise questions about the complexities of caring for wild animals, the potential health risks, and the legal responsibilities of pet owners. For many, Peanut will forever be remembered as more than just a pet, but as a cherished friend who brought joy to the world through his social media presence.

In his final tribute, Longo made it clear: “Their lives were precious, and we refuse to accept this loss in silence.”