Rs 66,907 rent, 134 stairs and no lift: Inside the 'smallest apartment in Paris' | WATCH

New Delhi:

A man named Ulysse is going viral online after sharing what he calls the “smallest apartment in Paris” a tiny nine-square-metre room hidden at the top of a Paris building. The viral videos have left social media users stunned not only because of the apartment’s tiny size, but also because reaching it requires climbing 134 steps every day with no elevator in the building.

According to the videos shared online, the apartment costs around 600 euros per month, which converts to nearly Rs 66,907. Despite the tiny setup, many viewers were surprised to see that the room still includes basic living essentials packed into an extremely compact space.

Tiny apartment tour goes viral online

Ulysse began documenting his life inside the apartment through social media videos, showing viewers the steep staircase, narrow corridors and minimal layout of the room. The apartment reportedly includes a small sleeping area, a compact kitchenette and barely enough standing space for daily movement. Yet what fascinated viewers the most was how carefully every inch of the room appeared to be utilised.

Several users online pointed out that compact attic apartments like these are fairly common in older European cities, especially in expensive locations such as Paris, where rent prices remain extremely high. The videos also showcased small windows overlooking parts of the city, something many users jokingly described as the “luxury feature” compensating for the apartment’s size.

‘134 steps every day’

One detail that particularly caught the internet’s attention was the staircase leading to the apartment. According to Ulysse, he climbs 134 steps every day because the building has no lift. Videos of the staircase quickly sparked reactions online, with many people joking that the apartment automatically comes with a built-in fitness routine.

Others wondered how groceries, luggage or furniture are even carried upstairs through the extremely narrow staircase. The dramatic climb has now become almost as viral as the apartment itself, with viewers calling it both “impressive” and “completely exhausting”.

Internet divided over tiny Paris living

Social media users appeared sharply divided while reacting to the viral apartment videos. Some viewers described the apartment as cosy, aesthetic and realistic for someone trying to live affordably in central Paris. Others, however, were shocked that such a tiny room could cost nearly Rs 67,000 every month. Several people also pointed out how rising rent prices in major global cities are forcing young professionals, students and creators to adapt to increasingly smaller living spaces.

At the same time, many users admitted they were oddly fascinated by the apartment because of how different it felt from traditional homes shown online.

Why micro-apartment videos fascinate social media

Over the past few years, videos featuring extremely small apartments in cities like Paris, Tokyo, New York and Hong Kong have repeatedly gone viral online. Part of the fascination comes from the shock value of seeing how people adapt to expensive urban living. Another reason is simple curiosity, viewers enjoy seeing how individuals creatively organise tiny spaces while balancing practicality and aesthetics.

In Ulysse’s case, the combination of the tiny Paris apartment, the steep 134-step climb and the surprisingly high rent created the perfect formula for viral internet attention.

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