‘Her first flight took 84 years’: Emotional video of grandson and grandmother melts hearts

New Delhi:

A heartwarming video featuring a man flying his grandmother for the very first time in her life has gone viral. The sweet video was posted to Instagram by a Delhi-based content creator named Arnab, featuring his grandmother taking her first flight at 84.

The video has now gone viral across social media platforms, with users calling it one of the most touching moments on the internet this week. It is these small moments that make the internet a wholesome place.

“Her first flight took 84 years”

The video begins with Arnab accompanying his grandmother through the airport as she prepares for a journey she had reportedly waited decades to experience. A line displayed in the clip reads, “My dream took 22 years, her first flight took 84,” instantly resonating with viewers online. Soon after, the grandmother is seen boarding the aircraft with visible excitement and curiosity. The caption reads, "Happy Birthday to my Amma. This special video is from 2024 of her first trip via flight to her ancestral Hometown Hazaribagh"

Video captures simple but emotional moments

Inside the plane, the elderly woman quietly takes in the experience while looking out of the aeroplane window during the flight. Several viewers online said the simplicity of the moment made the video especially emotional. Rather than focusing on luxury or travel aesthetics, the clip centred entirely around fulfilling a small dream that had stayed unfulfilled for decades.

In another moment from the video, she is seen smiling warmly while posing for pictures during the journey with her grandson.

Social media calls it ‘peak wholesome content’

The clip quickly gathered thousands of reactions online, with many users saying it reminded them of their own grandparents and family memories. Several people praised Arnab for creating a lifelong memory for his grandmother, while others pointed out how elderly family members often quietly carry simple wishes for years without expressing them openly.

Many commenters referred to the clip as “peak wholesome content,” noting that it was nice to come across some heart-warming scenes between members of one’s family. Videos featuring families, parents and grandparents have an innate ability to make many people feel something very personal online. Amidst all the trending and controversial topics, the simplicity of a scene centred around caring, appreciation, and emotions can make it really powerful.

For many people watching the clip, the story became less about flying on an aeroplane and more about love, patience, and finally fulfilling a dream, no matter how late in life it happens.

Also read: ‘People warned me’: Viral video of Russian woman travelling in India wins hearts online