‘People warned me’: Viral video of Russian woman travelling in India wins hearts online

New Delhi:

A Russian traveller named Anna’s emotional video about her experiences in India is going viral online after she shared what surprised her the most while travelling across the country: the warmth and kindness of people. The woman, who documents her travel experiences on Instagram, posted a montage of interactions with Indian families, children and strangers she met during her journey. Her video has now sparked widespread discussion online, with many users praising the humanity and hospitality she experienced during her travels.

Anna shared the video on Instagram and wrote: “Be careful with people in India,” they told me before I came here. But what I found instead were some of the kindest, most curious, and warm-hearted people I’ve ever met. People who helped me, supported me, taught me, and shared their culture and daily life with me. People who helped without expecting anything in return. Who shared food, smiled at strangers, asked if I had eaten, and made me feel like part of a family. Thank you, India. "

‘People warned me before coming to India’

According to the viral video, the traveller said she had heard several warnings before visiting India. However, her real-life experiences ended up being completely different from what she expected. Throughout the video, she is seen sharing moments with locals, spending time with children and receiving help and kindness from strangers during her travels.

The clips particularly resonated online because they focused less on tourist attractions and more on everyday human interactions.

Viral video highlights everyday kindness

Several users online said the video reflected a side of India that many travellers often speak about after visiting the country: spontaneous hospitality and emotional warmth from strangers. The traveller’s observations also triggered conversations around how international perceptions of India are often shaped by stereotypes online rather than lived experiences.

Over the years, multiple foreign travellers have gone viral for sharing surprisingly positive reactions to Indian public life, hospitality and social interactions.

Social media reacts to the video

The viral clip quickly gathered thousands of reactions online, with many users saying the video felt wholesome and emotionally genuine. Some people also pointed out that while India can feel chaotic and overwhelming to first-time visitors, many travellers often remember the emotional connections they build with people during their journeys. Others said the video highlighted how small gestures from strangers can leave lasting impressions on visitors travelling through unfamiliar places.

In this case, the traveller’s surprise at finding warmth and kindness despite hearing warnings before arriving became the emotional core of the video.

That honesty appears to be one of the biggest reasons why the clip continues gaining attention across social media platforms.

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