'Pure compassion': Viral video shows man's nightly mission to feed stray cows, wins hearts online

New Delhi:

A video showing a man collecting rotis from households to feed stray cows has gone viral on social media. The man has won praise from many viewers, who described his efforts as an act of pure compassion.

Shared online by the account Ghar Ke Kalesh, the clip shows the man moving through a neighbourhood with a cart, collecting rotis reportedly donated by residents. According to the post, his goal is simple: to ensure that no cow in the village goes hungry.

A small act of kindness that caught the internet's attention

In the video, the man can be seen pushing a cart while collecting food from different homes. The rotis are later used to feed stray cows in the area.

Although the video is only a few seconds long, it quickly gained traction online, attracting thousands of views and reactions from social media users.

Many users praised his compassion

Several users applauded the man's dedication and described the effort as a selfless act of service.

Many felt it was admirable that he was spending his time and energy caring for animals that often depend on human kindness for food and survival.

Others said the video was a reminder that acts of kindness do not always require money. Sometimes, helping others simply requires compassion and a willingness to act.

Not everyone agreed

While many viewers appreciated the gesture, others raised concerns about the broader issue of stray cattle.

Some argued that feeding stray animals is only a short-term solution and that long-term measures are needed to ensure their welfare and safety. Others pointed out that stray cattle on roads can create challenges for both the animals and commuters.

The discussion soon expanded beyond the video itself, touching on larger questions related to animal welfare, community responsibility and ways to care for stray cattle.

Why did the video become so popular?

Despite the differing opinions, the video resonated with many people because it highlighted a simple human instinct: helping those who cannot help themselves.

Whether viewers saw it as an act of kindness or the beginning of a larger conversation about animal welfare, the video achieved one thing successfully: it made people stop, watch and think.

At a time when social media is often dominated by controversy and conflict, one man's effort to help stray cows managed to bring a moment of compassion into the spotlight.

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