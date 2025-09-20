In Madhya Pradesh's Panna, woman discovers 8 diamonds in mine that could fetch her lakhs According to officials, the diamonds were found by a 50-year-old woman, Rachna Goldar. They said the eight diamonds weigh around 2.53 carats, noting that the biggest of them weighs around 0.79 carats.

Bhopal:

The fortunes of a woman labourer in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district suddenly changed after she found eight diamonds at a mine, said officials on Saturday, while adding that the diamonds could fetch her lakhs of rupees.

According to officials, the diamonds were found by a 50-year-old woman, Rachna Goldar. They said the eight diamonds weigh around 2.53 carats, noting that the biggest of them weighs around 0.79 carats. They pointed out that six out of the eight diamonds are of high quality.

Diamonds to be put up for auction

"The biggest diamond weighs 0.79 carat. Besides, two stones are off-colour," diamond expert Anupam Singh told news agency PTI, while adding that the diamonds have been deposited at the district diamond office.

Singh said the diamonds will likely be put up for auction and could fetch lakhs for Goldar.

How did Goldar find the diamonds?

Goldar is a mother to three grown-up children. Just a week ago, she leased a mine at the Hazara Mudda area in the Panna district, where she discovered the diamonds while digging. She now hopes that the diamonds will improve her financial condition.

"I will continue working in the mine. This money will help us live better," said Goldar, whose husband also works in local diamond mine fields.

About Panna's diamond mines

Madhya Pradesh's Panna is known as a diamond mining hub. The diamond mines have improved in improving the financial condition of the locals in Panna, allowing them to earn Rs 250 to Rs 300 daily.

According to PTI, an eight-metre mining plot is leased every year in Panna for Rs 200. In addition to this, auctions for diamonds are also organised every three months, which see the participation of diamond merchants and traders across the country. The final auction price is subject to a 12 per cent government deduction, including 11 per cent royalty and 1 per cent TDS, with the remaining amount given to the discoverer.