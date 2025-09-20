Vrindavan: Budget-friendly stay, delicious meals just minutes away from Banke Bihari Temple | Check details Vrindavan is well connected by road, with direct bus and taxi services available from major cities such as Delhi, Agra, Mathura, and Jaipur. The journey from Delhi to Vrindavan typically takes around 3 to 4 hours, primarily via the Yamuna Expressway and National Highway.

Vrindavan:

If you are planning a trip to the world-famous Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, here is some good news for the budget travellers. The Tourist Facilitation Centre (TFC) in Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan provides an affordable option for lodging and meals just minutes away from the temple and the Premanand Maharaj Ashram.

Facilities at tourist facilitation centre

Built at a cost of Rs 9 crore under the government’s Prasad Yojana scheme, the center caters especially to devotees and tourists travelling with limited resources. Room rates are extremely economical, with AC bedrooms available for just Rs 225 per night and folding mattresses for Rs 60. Groups of 10-15 can also find suitable accommodation. Delicious and wholesome meals are offered at Rs 65 per plate, making it a value-for-money experience for visitors.

Convenient location and amenities

Located near Pagal Baba Temple and opposite the 100 Saiya Hospital, the center offers easy access to major temples in Vrindavan. Additional amenities include ample parking for buses and large vehicles, clean drinking water, separate bathing and toilet facilities, a TV hall, and a welcoming waiting area.

Accessibility: How to reach Vrindavan?

By Air: The nearest airport is Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, approximately 150 km away, with taxi and bus services to Vrindavan. By Train: Vrindavan has a small railway station; however, the closest major station is Mathura Junction, 12 km away. Auto-rickshaws and taxis run regularly between Mathura and Vrindavan. By Road: Vrindavan is well-connected by road, with direct buses and taxis available from Delhi, Agra, Mathura, and Jaipur. The journey from Delhi can be made in about 3-4 hours via Yamuna Expressway and National Highway.

A boon for devotees

With millions of devotees visiting Vrindavan annually, many on tight budgets, the Tourist Facilitation Centre provides a much-needed affordable and comfortable stay. It ensures that no visitor goes hungry or remains without shelter, setting a new standard for budget pilgrimage accommodations in Vrindavan.