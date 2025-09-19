WATCH: Gujarat woman sits on dharna, blocks traffic after getting two less panipuris, video goes viral The woman sat in the middle of the road and continued ot block traffic woman until police intervened.

Vadodara:

In most cities, traffic jams are usually caused by processions, political rallies, or heavy monsoon rains. In Gujarat’s Vadodara this week, the disruption came from an unexpected source, panipuri. A middle-aged woman blocked a road near Sursagar Lake after claiming she had been short-changed by a street vendor, not in cash but in golgappas.

The incident began when she was served only four pani puris instead of six for Rs 20. Upset at what she saw as unfair treatment, she sat down in the middle of the road and refused to move until she was given the missing two puris.

Passersby recorded the unusual protest as vehicles carefully manoeuvred around her, and soon a crowd gathered to watch the scene unfold.

When the police arrived, the situation became even more dramatic. The woman broke into tears and demanded that officers intervene to ensure she received six puris for her Rs 20.

For hours, traffic was held up over the dispute, until police eventually escorted her away and cleared the road. Whether she ever received the missing puris, however, remains unknown.