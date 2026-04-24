Groom wears 100-feet-long garland made of Rs 500 notes in Rajasthan's Deeg, video goes viral

Jaipur:

A 20-second video that has gone viral on social media showed a groom climbing a ladder to wear a 100-feet-long garland reportedly made of Rs 500 and Rs 100 notes in Rajasthan's Deeg, with locals claiming it to be part of wedding rituals. In the video, which has created a stir on social media, the groom is seen ascending a ladder to reach the height required to wear the unusually long garland, while several people on the ground support and balance its length.

Garland is said to be made of Rs 500 denomination notes

Parked vehicles, including jeeps, are visible below, highlighting the scale of the display. The garland is said to be made of Rs 500 and Rs 100 denomination notes. Deeg Superintendent of Police Sharan Gopinath Kamble confirmed the incident and said that the garland was hired and no illegality has been found so far in the matter.

The incident was reported from Bamanwadi village under the Jurahara police station limits in the Mewat region, where a wedding ceremony was held on April 19. Two grooms, Ruknuddin Meo and his nephew Ansar Meo, were seen wearing the garland during the ceremony.

Sarpanch says garland was part of a local tradition

Village sarpanch Abdul Mazeed said the garland was part of a local tradition and was arranged for the occasion. "The people who rent out such garlands brought them here for display during the ceremony. There was only one garland, which was used by both grooms," he said, adding that such practices are customary in the region.

"Such garlands are available for rent in Nuh in Haryana. The garland comprised Rs 500 denomination notes. Preliminary inquiry suggests that the garland was hired," the SP said.

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