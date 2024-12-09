CUET-UG, PG structure, syllabus, exam process to be reviewed, revised norms to be announced soon

Follow us on Image Source : FILE From next year, several changes to be done in CUET-UG, PG

The University Grants Commission (UGC) will soon release a draft proposal detailing revised guidelines for conducting the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate (CUET-UG) and postgraduate (CUET-PG) programmes in 2025. This proposal aims to reform the exam process, and structure. Along with this proposal, the UGC will invite students' parents, teachers, and educational institutions to submit their feedback and suggestions on the same.

Expert committee formed

The commission had formed an expert committee to review the structure, number of papers, test duration, syllabus alignment, and operational logistics of the exam. After considering the committee's recommendations, UGC plans to implement changes in the exam procedure to improve its efficacy and efficiency.

In 2022, the National Testing Agency (NTA) launched the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses, certificates, certification courses and research programs. The aim of launching this test was to standardise the admissions process across institutions, offering an equal opportunity to students from various educational backgrounds. In 2023, 283 universities adopted CUET, with over 13 lakh candidates registering for the exam. By encouraging universities to adopt this national-level entrance test, the CUET has streamlined the admissions process, reducing reliance on varying cut-off marks and making the system more transparent and technology-driven.