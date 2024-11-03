Elderly couple's joyful dance at Mohit Chauhan concert in Patna goes viral, proving love knows no age | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Screengrab from the video

An adorable video of an elderly couple dancing at a Mohit Chauhan concert in Patna has captured the hearts of social media users, going viral with over a million views. The concert took place at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (IGIMS), where the couple was seen dancing hand-in-hand to Chauhan's rendition of "Matargashti," a popular song from the 2015 Bollywood film Tamasha.

The clip, shared by Instagram user Vikash Verma, showcases the couple fully immersed in the moment, surrounded by a lively young audience. Their joyful dance is a beautiful reminder that love knows no age, with the video caption reading, “Age is just a number. Uncle and aunty just prove that.”

Viewers flooded the comments section with praise for the couple’s enduring bond. One user remarked, “If marriage looks like this, then why not?” while another added, “Witnessing true love in the era of relationships and situationships.” The sentiment resonated widely, highlighting the couple's infectious energy and companionship amidst the concert's vibrant atmosphere.

In a time when fleeting relationships often dominate the narrative, this heartwarming display of affection has sparked conversations about the beauty of lasting love. As social media celebrates the couple's dance, it serves as a reminder that shared moments of joy can transcend time and age, making life’s experiences all the more precious.