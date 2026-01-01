Ebo Noah, a self-proclaimed prophet, arrested for making fake prediction: 'World would end on Dec 25' In a viral video, he claimed that God had warned him that the world would end on December 25, 2025. He further explained his prophecy and stated that the destruction would be brought by heavy rains and floods.

Accra (Ghana):

Evans Eshun, popularly known as Ebo Noah - a self-proclaimed Ghanaian prophet, was arrested by the Ghana Police for predicting a global flood on December 25, 2025 that created panic among locals. Noah was reportedly arrested by the Ghana Police Service's Special Cyber Vetting Team on Wednesday (local time). The photo of the self-proclaimed prophet in police custody with handcuffs surfaced on social media and went viral quickly. Noah made the headlines for constructing a modern-day Noah's Ark and claimed he was a prophet sent by God.

World would end on December 25, Ebo Noah claimed

In a viral video, he claimed that God had warned him that the world would end on December 25, 2025. He further explained his prophecy and stated that the destruction would be brought by heavy rains and floods. Moreover, he explained that God had instructed him to build boats to save people, and he had built 10 such boats.

Taking to Instagram, with around 32,000 followers, he announced his name as 'Ebo Jesus'. He had also posted a video on YouTube in August last year, titled "What Will Happen and How It Will Happen", making similar claims. He said he was planning to live on the same ark built by him for around three years of mass flooding.

Ebo Noah claims he urged God to postpone destruction

Later, it was found that the ark which Noah claimed to be built by him turned out not to belong to him. He later also claimed that he requested God to give more time to humanity. In another video, which has gone viral, he claimed that his intervention through a three-week fast had urged God to "postpone" the destruction. He also asked people to party, claiming that the destruction was delayed.