Viral: Drunk thieves give money to couple instead of robbing them in Delhi| WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Representative image

Roberry turned charity! In a bizarre yet funny incident, two thieves who decided to rob a couple ended up giving them money. Yes, you heard it right. The incident occurred in Delhi's Farsh Bazar in Shahdara. CCTV footage is doing rounds on the internet wherein two men, who were allegedly in an inebriated state, can be seen trying to rob a couple at gunpoint.

The video shows two men on a scooter approaching the couple and trying to rob them at gunpoint. The men searched the man's pockets and found just a Rs. 20 note in his pocket, disappointed thieves gave an Rs.100 note to the couple.

The now-viral video was shared by journalist Ravi Jalhotra on Twitter who also wrote, "Robbers came and paid money to the victims because he was not having money and jewellery of gf was fake as per robbers. Heavily drunk."

Watch the viral video here:

Following the incident, the two thieves were nabbed by Delhi Police for committing an armed robbery with the couple. The accused have been identified as Harsh Rajput and Dev Verma, as per media reports. The report also said the accused Dev Verma was inspired by Neeraj Bawania Gang. Speaking to India Today, DCP Shahdara Rohit Meena said, "We have successfully recovered the pistol and the scooter used in the crime, along with the seizure of 30 mobile phones. We have filed four cases against them, and the investigation is currently underway."

Also Read: Uttarakhand: Man forces mule to inhale weed in viral video; internet is furious

Read More Trending News