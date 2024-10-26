Saturday, October 26, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Trending
  4. Offbeat
  5. Chhattisgarh woman becomes internet sensation for balancing sword while belly dancing | WATCH

Chhattisgarh woman becomes internet sensation for balancing sword while belly dancing | WATCH

Lavanya Das Manikpuri from Chhattisgarh is going viral for her stunning belly dance while balancing a sword on her head, captivating over a million viewers and igniting mixed reactions of admiration and concern online!

Edited By: Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee New Delhi Updated on: October 26, 2024 17:18 IST
Lavanya Das Manikpuri
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Lavanya Das Manikpuri

Hold onto your seats, because a mesmerizing performance from Chhattisgarh is taking social media by storm! Lavanya Das Manikpuri, a talented dancer, has captured hearts and sparked debates with her incredible belly dance routine—performed while balancing a sword on her head!

In a video that has racked up over a million views, Lavanya gracefully sways to the sultry beats of the song "Namak" from the Bollywood classic Omkara. Dressed in a striking black blouse and skirt, she begins by carefully placing a sword atop her head, and then the magic unfolds. With every step and twist, Lavanya showcases not just her dance skills but also an impressive ability to maintain balance, all while the sword teeters precariously above her.

“After 2867th take. Also, this sword is 10 plus years old so pls don’t mind,” she humorously captions the video, hinting at the dedication and effort behind her jaw-dropping performance.

The reactions are pouring in, and they’re as divided as they are enthusiastic. Many fans have applauded Lavanya's courage and artistry, with one commenter gushing, “Your dance steps and balance are amazing!” Another added, “Smoother than Amul butter! Lots of love from Bhilai!” Even a fan jokingly questioned, “Are you a human? No way, Goddess!”

However, not everyone is on board with the sword-balancing act. Some viewers expressed genuine concern for her safety. “My anxiety level was at peak the whole time you were dancing!” one user admitted, while another remarked, “The dance was good, but was this stunt really necessary?” A playful warning echoed through the comments: “Please don’t try this at home!”

Regardless of the mixed reactions, Lavanya Das Manikpuri has certainly made her mark, turning heads and igniting conversations across the internet. Whether you’re amazed or anxious, one thing is clear: this Chhattisgarh woman knows how to steal the spotlight!

As the video continues to gain traction, we can’t wait to see what daring performance Lavanya will come up with next!

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Trending and Offbeat Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Offbeat News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement