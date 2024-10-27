CEO asks interviewees to solve THIS brain teaser. Can you solve it in 3 seconds?

Follow us on Image Source : REDDIT Snapshot from social media post

Math is always an interesting subject for bright minds. Intelligent people love to take up questions related to brain tests. Brain teasers pose a challenge which people take happily and try to solve as soon as possible. Few people count seconds as to how much time he took to resolve it. In some scenarios, people take it as a brain game and solve it in group and compete with each other as to who solves it first.

Here is a such brain teaser which is viral on the social media platform Reddit. A Reddit user Back4breakfast shared the post with the caption - "If you’re able to work out this sum, you have a job! Simples!"

The original post was shared by a CEO who offered a job if someone solved it in three seconds. The screengrab of the original post from Dino Dionne, the Chief Executive Officer of Genesis Capital Group read - "I give this test to everyone I interview. If you want the #Job, you have 3 seconds to provide the correct answer. You'd be surprised to hear all the ridiculous excuses I've heard from people who either gave me the wrong answer or couldn't provide one! My 6-year-old solved in 30 seconds."

What was the brain teaser?

The question is based on Bodmas rule which is an acronym of B – Brackets, O – Order of powers or roots, D – Division, M – Multiplication A – Addition, and S – Subtraction.

The question reads: 3×3-3÷3+3= ? "Only for Genius".

