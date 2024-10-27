IIT Bombay female student's dance on 'Munni Badnaam' leaves internet in splits | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : X a snapshot from the controversial video

A dance performance by students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is drawing attention on social media. A video of a girl dancing to the Bollywood song 'Munni Badnaam' went viral on social media platform X.

Her dance performance sparked outrage prompting X users to criticise her dance at India's one of the prestigious institutes. However, a few users also defended her saying nothing wrong with dancing to a Bollywood song.

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user @venom1s with the caption - "Item dance in IIT Bombay. Add this college to the list of Amity, Ashoka, and Lovely Professional University."

A user @vocal_citizen wrote - "Need to understand that college admin has not much control on these cultural fests! Its all done by the students. Admin may penalise them later."

@RijuMete19406's post read - "Govt is wasting money.... best students will go to the USA and other just 9-5 jobs in the corporate sector..."

An unser @GoodCitizen2k19 defended her performance. He wrote - "Oh so it's obscene if performed on stage by a woman but not obscene if men view such dances privately? Such hypocrisy and misogyny!! I think she was amazing and enjoying herself thoroughly. Way to go girl!! Proud of you!! "

