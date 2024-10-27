Sunday, October 27, 2024
     
  IIT Bombay female student's dance on 'Munni Badnaam' leaves internet in splits | VIDEO

A video of a female student from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, in which she is seen dancing to the Bollywood song 'Munni Badnaam', sparked debate on social media platform X. The video drew mixed reactions on social media.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Mumbai Updated on: October 27, 2024 8:14 IST
a snapshot from the controversial video
Image Source : X a snapshot from the controversial video

A dance performance by students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is drawing attention on social media. A video of a girl dancing to the Bollywood song 'Munni Badnaam' went viral on social media platform X. 

Her dance performance sparked outrage prompting X users to criticise her dance at India's one of the prestigious institutes. However, a few users also defended her saying nothing wrong with dancing to a Bollywood song.

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user @venom1s with the caption - "Item dance in IIT Bombay. Add this college to the list of Amity, Ashoka, and Lovely Professional University."

A user @vocal_citizen wrote - "Need to understand that college admin has not much control on these cultural fests! Its all done by the students. Admin may penalise them later."

@RijuMete19406's post read - "Govt is wasting money.... best students will go to the USA and other just 9-5 jobs in the corporate sector..."

An unser @GoodCitizen2k19 defended her performance. He wrote - "Oh so it's obscene if performed on stage by a woman but not obscene if men view such dances privately? Such hypocrisy and misogyny!! I think she was amazing and enjoying herself thoroughly. Way to go girl!! Proud of you!! "

