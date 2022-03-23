Wednesday, March 23, 2022
     
This actor was once catfished by his own father online who posed as 'Pretty girl'

An actor met a woman named Becca on Facebook. The two started talking and struck a chord on the basis of mutual hobbies and interests. Only after a few conversations, did he realise that the account was being run by his father, with whom he had cut off all contact.

India TV Trending Desk Written by: India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 23, 2022 16:08 IST
James Morosini
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JAMES MOROSINI

James Morosini revealed his real-life experience of being catfished served as inspiration for his film  I Love My Dad 

 

In the online dating world, being catfished is not a new thing to hear but when on the other side of the screen is your own parent then it is nothing less than a nightmare. Recently, Hollywood actor James Morosini revealed that he was catfished by his own father who posed as a young woman on Facebook. The 31-year-old actor met a woman named Becca online. The two started talking and struck a chord on the basis of mutual hobbies and interests. Only after a few conversations until he noticed that her email address was the same as his father's. 

Almost after a decade of this incident, James spilt the beans that his film I Love My Dad was inspired by this real-life experience.  "A version of I Love My Dad actually happened to me," James Morosini told Deadline. "My dad and I got into a big fight and I decided to just cut him off of social media and everything else. I got home one day and this really pretty girl sent me a friend request online, I was very excited and this story was born."

The actor and filmmaker told Screen Anarchy that his father had created a fake profile to check upon him. "I discovered that it was my dad. He had basically created this whole profile as a way of making sure that I was okay, and that served as the kernel for the story."

I Love My Dad is a 2022 American comedy film written and directed by James Morosini. The film depicts a story of a father named Chuck who sets up a fake account by the name of Becca to rebuild his tense relationship with his son Franklin. 

Also read: 'Boycott RRR in Karnataka' trends on Twitter: Netizens complain of Rajamouli's film not releasing in Kannada

For the unversed, catfishing occurs when a person creates a false online identity and act as if they are someone they are not. They use fictitious names and photos of attractive people to entice a prospect into an online romantic relationship.

