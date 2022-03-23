'Boycott RRR in Karnataka' trends on Twitter: Netizens complain of Rajamouli's film not releasing in Kannada

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ RAM CHARAN RRR poster

Highlights RRR has Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead

Ahead of the release of SS Rajamouli's film, "#BoycottRRRinKarnataka" became one of the top trends

RRR is releasing on 25th March 2022

Ahead of the release of SS Rajamouli's RRR, "#BoycottRRRinKarnataka" became one of the top trends on Twitter on Wednesday. One of the most anticipated films of the year, RRR has been in news lately, thanks to its stellar cast including popular names like Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The movie will be released in theaters this week on March 25. While fans of the actors and the filmmaker are eagerly waiting for the release of RRR, fans in Karnataka are apparently disappointed. Taking to Twitter fans shared their disappointment on film not being released in Kannada.

"#BoycottRRRinKarnataka @ssrajamouli this is great insult for kannadigas, this is the time to BAN RRR movies in Karnataka, we will welcome only if it is in Kannada," a Twitter user wrote sharing a screenshot of ticket booking screen where language options does not have Kannada. another one clarified that they don't have anything gainst the makers or the actors but they only want to see the film in the said language. "#BoycottRRRinKarnataka #WewantRRRinKannada Karnataka people 1. They want to see #RRRMovie in Kannada. 2. They are requesting to release Kannada version. 3. Kannada people love @RRRMovie And want to see in Kannada4. Nothing against Rajmouli or any actor here (sic)," a user listed.

Some also came in support of the team of RRR.

The film is set in 1920s, and is a fictional account of two freedom fighters who fight against the British and Nizam of Hyderabad. The film is said to be one of the costliest ever made in India. The film includes a star-studded line-up besides lead actors Ram Charan and NTR Jr, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in supporting roles.

Jayanti Lal Gada of PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. RRR is releasing on 25th March 2022.